MSME-Focused NBFC Saarathi Finance Conducts Blood Donation Camp in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: A community-led blood donation camp was conducted in Visakhapatnam. Saarathi Finance, an MSME-focused non-banking financial company (NBFC), as part of a broader multi-city social initiative.

The camp, organised as a walk-in initiative and open to the general public, saw participation from around 40 donors through the day. Approximately 10 litres of blood were collected, contributing to local hospital requirements and helping address recurring shortages in safe blood supplies.

The Vizag camp was one of six similar drives being held across different cities, aimed at encouraging voluntary blood donation and strengthening support for local healthcare systems. Employees, customers, partners, and residents from the surrounding areas participated, underscoring the role of collective civic action in public health efforts.

While Saarathi Finance works closely with micro, small and medium enterprises to support livelihoods and economic activity, the initiative reflects a parallel focus on community wellbeing and social responsibility beyond financial services.

Organisers noted steady walk-in participation throughout the day, aided by on-ground outreach and local engagement. The response highlighted strong public willingness to contribute to causes that have an immediate and tangible impact.

Through initiatives such as this blood donation camp, Saarathi Finance continues to associate itself with community-oriented efforts that complement its work in the MSME ecosystem, reinforcing the importance of shared responsibility in building resilient local communities.