Collector Himanshu Shukla inspects Bhatnavilli-Peruru Y-junction bypass road works

Amalapuram(Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District): District Collector Himanshu Shukla directed the officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to complete the works pertaining to connecting Bhatnavilli-Peruru Y-junction bypass (National Highway -216) roadworks on or before Sankranti festival, 2023.

He inspected bypass road works along with NHAI Project Director B Sai Srinivas and Tata Project Assistant General Manager Srikanth here on Tuesday. The officials need to complete the 7.4 kilometres bypass road by the end of January.

The Collector expressed serious concern over the delay in the execution of works and directed the officials to procure additional equipment and manpower to speed up the works. He further stated that by quick completion of NH-216 works, traffic problems at Amalapuram can be solved. He also suggested that the officials should be quick and complete the works before the scheduled time and help ease traffic congestion. He stated that relating to the works he would provide the assistance of the officials for completing it within the time. The officials were ordered to complete the works as he is likely to inspect the works after fortnight.

Later Collector Shukla inspected the flyover at Kamanagaruvu and sought explanation for the delay in the completion of the works. He issued a stern warning to those, who are not inclined to work quickly and complete it in time.

According to NHAI officials, the works pertaining to the bypass road should have been completed in 2020 itself. But owing to Covid-19, the date has been extended. They said that the reason for the delay is due to the problem of land acquisition at Delhi Public School. Soon after the permission from the officials works will be completed.

NHAI JE P Manikantha told The Hans India that Collector Himanshu Shukla has given assurance for permission. As per the directives of the Collector, they are going to complete the works before the Sankranti festival, he added.