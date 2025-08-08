Collector inspects Anna canteen

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector P Prasanthi conducted a surprise inspection of the Anna canteen located at the Government Hospital here on Thursday.

During her visit, she reviewed various aspects of the facility, including the token counter, dining area, and hand-washing points. The collector spoke directly with people receiving meals to gather feedback on the quality of the food, cleanliness, serving times, and token availability.

She instructed the staff to implement a system for collecting public feedback by using a QR code scan. Prasanthi ordered the canteen management to ensure there are no lapses in service and that the established timings are strictly followed. She advised the Akshaya Patra organisation staff to take precautionary measures to prevent complaints about food not being available.

The collector stressed that nodal officers would be held fully responsible for the canteens’ operations and instructed them to maintain continuous supervision. She also mentioned that the state government is collecting public feedback on the Anna Canteens through an IVRS system.