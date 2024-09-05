  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Collector inspects health centres, schools

Collector inspects health centres, schools
x

Collector MN Harendhira Prasad at Thotlakonda, Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Highlights

As part of his surprise visits, district collector MN Harendhira Prasad visited Bheemunipatnam Urban Health Centre and enquired about the services provided to the people there.

Visakhapatnam : As part of his surprise visits, district collector MN Harendhira Prasad visited Bheemunipatnam Urban Health Centre and enquired about the services provided to the people there.

Accompanied by District Medical and Health Officer P Jagadeeswara Rao, collector examined the electronic health record along with checking the expiry dates of the medicines administered to the people.

Later, he interacted with ANMS, ASHA workers and health officials.

Paying a visit to various places in Bheemunipatnam, collector stressed on developing Visakhapatnam as a tourism hub by facilitating required infrastructure for the same. He directed the tourism officials to develop infrastructure that attracts foreign tourists.

Further, he instructed the officials to focus on cruise tourism.

Thotlakonda, Bheemili lighthouse, Dutch cemetery, among other areas, were visited on the occasion.

Collector made a surprise visit to Chittivalasa Anganwadi Centre. He interacted with children and examined the facilities there.

At Chittivalasa Zilla Parishad High School, collector underlined the importance of enhancing the skills of the students.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick