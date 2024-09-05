Collector inspects health centres, schools

Visakhapatnam : As part of his surprise visits, district collector MN Harendhira Prasad visited Bheemunipatnam Urban Health Centre and enquired about the services provided to the people there.

Accompanied by District Medical and Health Officer P Jagadeeswara Rao, collector examined the electronic health record along with checking the expiry dates of the medicines administered to the people.

Later, he interacted with ANMS, ASHA workers and health officials.

Paying a visit to various places in Bheemunipatnam, collector stressed on developing Visakhapatnam as a tourism hub by facilitating required infrastructure for the same. He directed the tourism officials to develop infrastructure that attracts foreign tourists.

Further, he instructed the officials to focus on cruise tourism.

Thotlakonda, Bheemili lighthouse, Dutch cemetery, among other areas, were visited on the occasion.

Collector made a surprise visit to Chittivalasa Anganwadi Centre. He interacted with children and examined the facilities there.

At Chittivalasa Zilla Parishad High School, collector underlined the importance of enhancing the skills of the students.