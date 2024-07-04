  • Menu
Collector inspects ZP High School, PHCs

Vizianagaram : District Collector BR Ambedkar has undertaken whirlwind tour in Garividi mandal and inspected various government institutions including ZP High School, Primary Health Centres and inquired the facilities available there and services being delivered to people.

On Wednesday BR Ambedkar visited Konuru ZP High school and interacted with the students and enquired with them to know about the quality of midday meals being provided there. He later entered into the kitchen inspected the surroundings.

He asked the staff to follow in the menu as per schedule. The Collector assured that he would sanction gas connections to the high school to prepare food. BR Ambedkar even visited the toilets and observe the conditions there. The Collector also inspected the Primary Health Centre and instructed the medical staff to improve the services. Hospital deliveries should be increased, he said.

