Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu asked the officials to create awareness among people on the need for updating the Aadhaar data. Addressing the District-level Aadhaar Monitoring Committee meeting at the Collectorate on Monday, he said those people who have not updated data in the last ten years, can update them now.

Further, he suggested the parents to update Baladhar cards with their children's irish and biometric data after the completion of five years of age. He suggested tribal populations, who were not provided Aadhaar cards should be issued immediately organising special camps at mandal and village levels.

Chakradhar Babu said 5,24,971 people in the district need to update their data and awareness camps should be organised in this regard. He suggested these camps should be organised at schools and colleges and released a poster on the Aadhasr update along with committee members. Joint Collector R Kurmanath, DRO P Venkata Narayanamma, DRDA PD Sambasiva Reddy and ITDA PO M Rani were present.