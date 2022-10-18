Collector Krithika Shukla moots temporary bridge on Dabba canal

Peddapuram: Kakinada District Collector Krithika Shukla directed the officials to prepare a draft for constructing a bridge on Dabba canal at Kandrakota village of Peddapuram mandal in Kakindada district. She wanted to construct a new temporary bridge to facilitate the pedestrians as well as vehicular traffic.

On Monday, Collector Krithika Shukla inspected the Dabba canal along with the officials of irrigation, revenue and departments where the bridge has been damaged due to heavy flow of floodwater from Yeleru reservoir at Kandrakota village. The Collector also sought the details from the engineering department officials.

She stated that people in the surrounding villages of Kandrakota like J Timmapuram, Kattamuru, Turpupakalu, Kattamuru in Peddapuram mandal will pass through this bridge for their agriculture and other works. Hence, she suggested setting up of a temporary bridge for their convenience.

The officials were also instructed that the bridge on the Dabba canal should be constructed to avoid the floodwater from Yeleru reservoir.