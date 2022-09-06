Collector Kritika Shukla unhappy over treatment to patients at CHC

Pithapuram (Kakinada District): Kakinada District Collector Kritika Shukla paid a surprise visit to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Pithapuram in Kakinada district on Monday and expressed anger at the prevailing situation in the CHC. She enquired the officials about the number of cases registered and the mode of treatment from the officials. She also interacted with the patients and obtained full information about the treatment being provided to them. She sought information regarding supply of medicines and doctors' attendance. Later she inspected test reports.

On learning that proper treatment is not administered, the Collector became angry and warned doctors of serious action.

She also inspected the toilets of dispensary, registers of inpatients and outpatients and found them to be irregular. She enquired about the stock of available medicines

and about the number of people visiting the hospital and type of cases attended.

The Collector verified the attendance register to know whether the medical personnel were present at the CHC. She directed the officials to take action against those staff, who failed to attend to their duties on time.

Kritika inspected general, gynaecology and other wards and enquired the medical officials about the facilities provided in the CHC. She instructed the officials to complete the works within the stipulated time. She got to know the information through laboratory tests about the nature of diseases in the centre. She was very particular about the supply of medicines to the patients. Collector Kritika Shukla enquired about the patients and the particulars of the lab tests carried on them. She wanted the medical personnel to create awareness regarding seasonal diseases.

The Collector warned the doctors and staff that she will visit the CHC again and she will take drastic action against the erring medical personnel if the same conditions prevails. She directed the officials to be vigilant against dengue, malaria, typhoid and provide quality medical services to the people, who visits the CHC.