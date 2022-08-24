Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu asks youth to follow principles of Tanguturi

Nellore/Kadapa/Rayachoti: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said Tanguturi Prakasam Panthulu is now ideal for many people, who faced dire situations boldly and fearlessly and he bared his chest to the British as part of Simon Go Back movement.

Participating in his 151st birth anniversary celebrations at the Collectorate by garlanding to his portrait on Tuesday, he said youth should follow his principles, who rose from dire poverty to the top Chief Minister's position of the united Andhra Pradesh.

The Collector said Tanguturi participated in the freedom struggle without fear which promoted many others to follow him. He said the district had remembered sacrifices of many freedom fighters as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and appealed to the employees to be honest in discharging duties.

Joint Collector R Kurmanath, Municipal Commissioner D Haritha, DRO P Venkata Narayanamma, Trainee Deputy Collector Mahesh and other senior officials were present. Further, at Zilla Parishad, Chairperson Anam Arunamma, Deputy CEO B Chiranjeevi and other staff members offered floral tributes to the freedom fighter and the first CM of Andhra Pradesh. AP Brahmana Seva Sangham leader V Chandramouli also offered floral tributes to the statue of Prakasam Pantulu in the city.

He demanded to confer Bharat Ratna on him. ZP Chairperson Arunamma felicitated freedom fighter A Krishna Murthy and others in connection with the birth anniversary of Prakasam Pantulu. In YSR and Annamayya districts, the 151st birth anniversary celebrations of Andhra Pradesh first chief minister Tanguturi Prakasam Panthulu was celebrated in a grand scale.

In YSR district, SP KKN Anburajan along with the officials paid rich tributes by garlanding to the portrait of Prakasam Panthulu at his office. In Annamayya district, collector P S Girisha along with joint collector Thamim Ansaria and SP V Harsha Vardhan Raju paid floral tributes by garlanding to his portrait.