Collector launches ‘YogAndhra’ campaign

Kurnool: District Collector P. Ranjith Basha emphasized making yoga a part of daily life while inaugurating the ‘YogAndhra’ campaign curtain-raiser at the Indoor Stadium on Wednesday. The month-long initiative aims to raise awareness ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21.

Public and officials actively participated in the event, which featured yoga demonstrations by trained instructors.

The Collector, Mayor, SP, and other officials joined in performing yoga asanas.

In his address, the Collector recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 UN proposal to observe International Yoga Day, which has been celebrated globally since 2015. He announced a district-wide campaign highlighting yoga’s health benefits, culminating in a major event in Visakhapatnam on June 21, expected to draw over five lakh participants. The state aims to involve two crore people across Andhra Pradesh.

The campaign schedule includes identifying and training master trainers from May 21–27, mandal-level training from May 28–June 3, and village/ward sessions from June 4–16. Key events include a mass rally on May 27, public events on May 28, a rangoli competition on June 2, and yoga-related competitions in schools and colleges on June 18–19.

Mayor B Y Ramayya praised the initiative and recommended introducing yoga in schools for better health and performance.