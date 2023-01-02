Collector Mallikarjuna donates his month's salary to District Relief Fund

Visakhapatnam: Drawing inspiration from District Collector A Mallikarjuna, the other government officials followed suit in donating to Sanjeevani Nidhi District Relief Fund. As a part of the New Year celebrations, the officials from various departments met the District Collector and handed over their contribution for the District Relief Fund.

In connection with this, Mallikarjuna contributed a cheque of Rs 1.10 lakh, a month's salary for the purpose. "The district officials have been working hard for the development of Visakhapatnam. With renewed energy, the officials should continue to work with enthusiasm and contribute to the development of the district on all fronts," the District Collector stressed.

Meanwhile, revenue department officials handed over a cheque of Rs 3.74 lakh, VMRDA Rs 2.34 lakh, animal husbandry Rs 51,500, GVMC Rs 35,000, agriculture and planning Rs 25,000 each, among others.