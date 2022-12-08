Collector orders health check-ups to pregnant women

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): KRISHNA District Collector P Ranjith Basha asked the officials to prepare and implement the action plans regarding achieving sustainable development goals in the district.

Chief Executive to Chief Minister Sameer Sharma and Medical and Health Principal Secretary T Krishna Babu conducted separate videoconferences with the District Collectors over the key development indicators, on Thursday from the Secretariat.

Participating in the videoconferences from his chamber here, the Collector explained about the progress of the eight priority development indicators, which are being implemented in the district.

Later addressing the district officials, Collector Basha asked them for conducting comprehensive survey regarding the key indicators and submit the data to village/ward secretariats. He further directed the officials to undertake 100 per cent health check-ups to pregnant women and girls to prevent anaemia among them. He insisted on giving nutritional food under YSR Sampoorna Poshana to pregnant women and children as per the menu and making them very healthy.

Collector Ranjith Basha asked them to check malnutrition children and supply iron and folic tablets to them. He directed the officials to speed up the construction of YSR Health Clinics and asked to implement Family Physician in the district.

DMHO Geetha Bai, DLDO Subbarao, ICDS PD Suvarna and others attended.