Collector orders tight security at EVM godowns

Anantapur: District Collector O Anand directed the officials to ensure foolproof security at Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) godowns in the district.

As part of the Election Commission of India’s mandated quarterly inspections, he inspected EVM godowns near old RDO office compound in Anantapur city on Saturday. He reviewed security arrangements in place and verified lock books maintained at the facility.

The Collector instructed officials to ensure that there were no lapses in security and that all prescribed protocols are strictly followed to safeguard EVMs. Emphasising the importance of transparency and compliance with Election Commission guidelines, he said regular monitoring and documentation must be maintained without any deviation.

The officials were also directed to promptly address any deficiencies noticed during inspections and to maintain strict access control at godowns at all times.

RDO Keshava Naidu, Deputy Tahsildar (Elections) Kanakaraj, representatives of various political parties and other officials were present during inspection.