Collector participates in Panchanga Sravanam

District Collector M Venugopal Reddy wished that people should be happy, wealthy with good health in Shobhakruth Nama Samvatsaram. He addressed a meeting held at Revenue Kalyana Mandapam here on Wednesday on the occasion of Ugadi festival and participated in Ugadi Panchanga Sravanam. Chintalapati Naga Raju Sarma recited the Panchanga Sravanam and predicted good rains and better agriculture yields in the new year and favourable atmosphere for traders and industrialists and people will get good governance in the new year.





The Collector urged employees to work with dedication in the new year. He expressed confidence that the district will develop. Later, he felicitated Jagannadham Anjaneya Swamy Temple and Venkateswara Temple chief priest Ratnakaram Tulasi Raghurama Vara Prasad and presented citation and new clothes.MLC KS Lakshmana Rao, Assistant Collector Sivanarayana Sarma, officials of various government departments attended the programme.



