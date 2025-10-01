Collector presents silk garments to Goddess Jogulamba and Lord Balabrahmeswara

Kurnool: On the auspicious occasion of Dasara Sharan Navaratri celebrations, District Collector Dr A Siri, on behalf of the State Government, offered pattu vastrams (silk garments) to the presiding deities, Goddess Jogulamba and Lord Balabrahmeswara, at the renowned Alampur temple on Tuesday. The presentation of silk garments is a time-honored tradition observed every year during the festive season, symbolizing the devotion and reverence of the State towards the deities.

The Collector first visited the sanctum sanctorum, where special rituals and abhishekam were performed to Lord Balabrahmeswara.She was received with traditional temple honors, including a ceremonial Poornakumbham welcome by priests and temple authorities. Following the presentation of the silk garments, Vedic scholars rendered Veda Ashirvachanam and offered tirtha prasadam to the visiting dignitary. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Siri expressed that it was a privilege to represent the State Government in continuing the age-old custom of presenting silk garments to the deities during the Brahmotsavams of Goddess Jogulamba.