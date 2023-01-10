Collector Ranjith Basha orders for purchase of discoloured paddy

Machilipatnam: Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha ordered the officials concerned to take necessary action to purchase discoloured paddy from farmers. He further directed them to make sure that farmers do not face any difficulties during paddy procurement.

During Spandana programme conducted at the Collectorate here on Monday, some farmers submitted petitions to the Collector regarding paddy procurement.

Later, the Collector ordered to purchase discoloured paddy that was spoiled due to Mandous cyclone as per the norms.

Joint Collector Aparajitha Singh revealed that the government has introduced 'Jaganannaku Chebudam' grievance cell for receiving petitioner problems directly by a phone call and asked all the officials to act on this accordingly. She directed the officials to resolve problems within 24 hours after receiving phone calls from the people. She further informed that a few audit teams were also set up to oversee the calls and response of respective officials. Grama Darshini programme has been organised in three phases in the district so far, she informed.

DRO Venkateswarlu, MUDA VC B Siva Narayana Reddy, RDO I Kishore and others participated in Spandana programme.