Collector relaunches Spandana in Anantapur

Anantapur: District collector Naga Lakshmi Selvarajan relaunched the 'Spandana,' public grievances redressal programme after a gap of one year. Spandana was suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic ruling the roost for over a year.

Presiding over the programme at the collector's office here on Monday, Naga Lakshmi personally received the petitions from the people. She gave a patient hearing to the people's grievances and instructed the officials concerned to settle the grievances before the next grievances day.

She said that no grievance should remain unaddressed beyond a week. She told the officials that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was personally monitoring the outcome of Spandana and was enquiring about pending grievances.

Joint collector Nishanth Kumar said officials should attend to all grievances before the onset of next Spandana day. He revealed that 550 old grievances remained unattended in the log-in of officers concerned.

The same should be cleared in a couple of days. Joint collectors Siri, Gangadhar Goud and Nishanthi were also present along with all district officials.