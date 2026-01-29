Collector reviews road safety measures

Puttaparthi: District Collector A Shyam Prasad on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee at the Puttaparthi Collectorate and reviewed accident-prone locations and ongoing safety measures aimed at reducing road mishaps in the district.

The Collector said Rs 1.4 crore had been sanctioned by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to implement corrective measures at six accident-prone locations on National Highway-44. In addition, Rs 9.2 crore was approved for safety improvements at vulnerable stretches on National Highway-42. He noted that Kia Motors would contribute around Rs 30 lakh from its CSR funds towards road safety initiatives in the district.

Emphasising the importance of helmet use, the Collector urged two-wheeler riders to compulsorily wear helmets and follow traffic rules. He announced that from February 1, petrol would not be supplied at fuel stations to riders without helmets, and penalties would be imposed. He also instructed police officials to continue night-time “Stop, Watch and Move” drives across the district as per the directions of the Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar.

Private hospitals not yet linked with the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) were directed to complete integration at the earliest, while cashless treatment for accident victims was to be ensured under the supervision of the DM&HO.

In a separate review meeting, the Collector chaired the District Appropriate Authority meeting and directed strict enforcement of the PCPNDT Act, 1994.

He instructed officials to ensure that all ultrasound scanning centres strictly adhere to the Act and do not indulge in sex determination. Mandatory display of PCPNDT posters at reception areas and scan rooms was ordered.

Awareness programmes on the Act and prevention of child marriages were to be jointly conducted by the Health, Women and Child Welfare, Education departments and Women Police.

Senior officials from the police, transport, highways, health and other departments attended the meetings.