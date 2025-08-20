Collector stresses need for parents to encourage kids in sports

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar stressed the need for parents to encourage their children not only in academics but also in sports.

He participated in the valedictory ceremony of the Amaravati Championship Zonal Level Competitions held at the Srinivasa Sports Complex Indoor Stadium, here on Tuesday. Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu, SAAP Member Rajani, and other dignitaries also attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said hosting the Amaravati Championship Zonal Level event in Tirupati district is a matter of pride.

He appreciated the organising team for successfully conducting the competitions in a short span of time.

Highlighting the government’s commitment, Dr Venkateswar noted that the Chief Minister has introduced a comprehensive sports policy. Talented players at national and international levels, including the Olympics, are being encouraged with incentives, he added.

He further said: “Every student has the potential to excel in sports. Parents should motivate children to pursue sports alongside their studies. With hard work, they can bring home medals and recognition.”

Tirupati MLA Srinivasulu, in his address, stated that the state government has increased the sports quota in education and jobs from 2 perecent to 3 percent for the benefit of athletes. He urged students to balance studies with sports, which also promote mental well-being. SAAP Member Rajani said that youngsters should pursue success not only in sports but also in whichever field they are passionate about. She encouraged athletes to make full use of the facilities provided by the government and shine at higher levels. District Sports Development Officer (DSDO) Sasidhar, athletes from various parts of the district, and officials participated in the programme.