Collector stresses need to instil patriotism, discipline among students

Puttaparthi: District Collector A Syam Prasad emphasised the need to instil patriotism, social service values and discipline among students to shape them into responsible future citizens of the nation.

On the occasion of the Bharat Scouts and Guides Foundation Day, students of Scouts and Guides from AP Model School, Jagarajupalli, visited the District Collectorate on Thursday and met Collector A Syam Prasad and Joint Collector Maurya Bharadwaj. The students presented specially prepared stickers to the Collector and Joint Collector, who appreciated their gesture and encouraged them. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector advised the District Chief Administrative Officer and District Education Officer Krishnappa to ensure that Scouts and Guides units are actively run in every school across the district.

He stressed that the Scouts and Guides movement plays a crucial role in building character, encouraging discipline, and nurturing a spirit of service and patriotism among young learners.

The Collector noted that such training would help mould students into well-rounded citizens capable of serving the nation with integrity and responsibility.