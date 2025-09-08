Collector tours villages to make farmers aware on urea supply

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha assured farmers that the government is committed to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free supply of fertilisers throughout the district. He emphasised that adequate stocks of urea and other fertilisers are available, and the distribution process is being closely monitored in real time.

As part of the Agricultural Outreach and Awareness Programme, Collector Dr Lakshmisha, along with officials from the Revenue, Agriculture, Horticulture, Cooperation, and Markfed departments, visited local households on Sunday. Their goal was to raise awareness about fertiliser supply and usage. Farmers received detailed information about the fertilizers available at their Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS), upcoming stock allocations, proper dosage according to crop stages, and the benefits of nano urea.

Dr Lakshmisha undertook a whirlwind tour of several villages, including Gollapudi in Vijayawada Rural mandal, Eelaprolu in Ibrahimpatnam mandal, Chevitikallu in Kanchikacharla mandal, Chandragudem in Mylavaram mandal, Aitavaram in Nandigama, Konakanchi in Penuganchiprolu, and Bandipalem in Jaggayyapet mandal. During his visit, he personally interacted with farmers, enquired about their well-being, explained government initiatives, and inspected fertiliser distribution centres.

In his speech, Dr Lakshmisha emphasised that the state government prioritises the welfare of food growers. He stated that the prosperity of farmers is vital for the well-being of villages, the state, and the nation as a whole. He also highlighted that supporting farmers and promoting agricultural growth are essential for achieving the goals of Swarnandhra and Viksit Bharat.

Officials clarified that fertiliser distribution is being conducted according to a systematic plan based on demand. Stocks are being dispatched without delay, ensuring that every farmer receives the required quantity on time. Dr Lakshmisha assured cultivators that the government is closely supervising the supply chain using real-time data, leaving no room for shortages.

NTR District Agriculture Officer DMF Vijaya Kumari, DPO P Lavanya Kumar, Vijayawada Division Agriculture Assistant Director B Venkaeswara Rao, AO K Raghu Ram, and others accompanied Collector Dr Lakshmisha during the visit.