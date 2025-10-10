Collector urges cleanliness and health awareness in schools and hostels

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar on Thursday called on officials to maintain cleanliness and create awareness on preventing seasonal diseases in all government schools, colleges, hostels, and training institutions in the district. Speaking in a video conference here on Thursday with RDOs, Municipal Commissioners, MPDOs, medical officers, and hostel wardens, the Collector gave instructions to stop the spread of diseases during the season.

He reminded that last year some students in government hostels fell ill with vomiting and diarrhoea.

To avoid such incidents, he said all educational and hostel premises must be kept clean and safe. Toilets, water tanks, and surroundings should be cleaned regularly. Teachers must ensure that any student showing any symptoms of illness is taken to the hospital immediately. The Collector directed officials to make sure mid-day meals are served on time and children wash their hands properly before eating.

He instructed hostel wardens to keep the surroundings clean. Regular cleaning and waste removal must be done without fail. Health checkups must be organized every second Saturday, and first-aid boxes should be kept in hostels. Drinking water pipelines should be checked frequently for leaks, and water quality should be tested regularly. Panchayat secretaries were told to use chlorine to purify water and prevent water-borne diseases.

MPDOs should frequently visit hostels and hospitals to check cleanliness. Health awareness and medical camps must be conducted to prevent diseases like diarrhoea and malaria.