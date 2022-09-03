Collector Venugopal Reddy orders for completion of pending works

Guntur: District Collector M Venugopal Reddy directed the officials to complete the pending works of Shilparamam in Guntur under the aegis of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department.

He along with GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri visited Shilparamam, which was under construction at Swarnabharati Nagar, here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the engineering officials explained about Shilparamam main gate, stalls, foundations, food court, amphitheatre and greenery works. Venugopala Reddy directed the officials to provide water facility to Shilparamam and take steps to sell handicrafts at the stalls. The officials were directed to make arrangements to inaugurate it very soon.

GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri said that Shilparamam is being constructed in 3.5 acres of GMC land to provide recreation to the citizens of Guntur city. She said that they have taken steps to develop skating ring on one side and developing tank for boating on another side.

Assistant Collector Sivanarayana Sarma and GMC officials were present.