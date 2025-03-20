Collector’s ‘Bangaru Balyam’ initiative wins SKOCH award

Ongole: A groundbreaking initiative to prevent child marriages in the Prakasam district, ‘Bangaru Balyam’ has received national recognition with the prestigious SKOCH Award.

The Bangaru Balyam programme, headed by collector A Thameem Ansariya was recognised for its exceptional efforts in addressing child marriage issues in the district.

Prakasam district, which previously had the highest rate of child marriages in the state, saw significant transformation through this targeted intervention. Ansariya implemented a comprehensive approach that involved local communities and voluntary organisations as stakeholders in the Bangaru Balyam programme.

The award selection process was rigorous, consisting of three rounds, including presentations, public opinion polls, and expert voting. The collector will soon receive the award at a ceremony in New Delhi.

Social Welfare Minister, Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy congratulated Ansariya for this achievement. The Minister praised her dedicated efforts in curbing child marriages through the Bangaru Balyam initiative, stating that this award brings pride to the entire district and wholeheartedly commends the collector’s performance.