Collectors, SPs of Prakasam, Bapatla celebrate Sankranti together

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, his wife and Bapatla District Collector Vijaya Krishnan, Prakasam district SP Malika Garg and her husband and SP of Bapatla district Vakula Jindal joined together with their families to celebrate Sankranti festival.

Dinesh Kumar and Vijaya Krishnan hosted the celebrations at the camp office of district collector in a traditional way and invited the SPs family on Monday. They prepared pongal, watched performance of Gangireddulu dancing to the music of their owners and enjoyed the feast.

Meanwhile, Joint Collector Abhishikt Kishore along with his family members performed Annaprasana to his son at his house.

All India Service officers wished the people of Prakasam and Bapatla a happy and healthy year ahead and wished the farmers receive bountiful produce and good price for their efforts.