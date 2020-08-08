Coming Vinayaka Chavithi festival confine to limited centers in Tirupati city

Tirupati: Following the Covid-19 protocol procedures Tirupati city civic body and police higher officials decided to allow the Tirupati Varasiddi Vinayaka Utsav Committee (TVVUC) to erect two feet clay idols in limited centres. And also this year festival celebration will be confined to limited centres at area local temples. Erection of huge 9, 10 feet Vinaya colour idols are banned by the officials, the same matter is informed to the committee by the officials.

On Saturday, Tirupati city MLA Bhuman Karunakar Reddy, Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha, Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy and other higher officials discussed with TVVUC members about conducting of coming Vinakay Chavithi festival in the city. In this connection, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy appealed to the Utsav committee members to confine the erection of Vinayaka idols to limited centres in view of peoples safety and prevent the coronavirus spread during the festival time. MLA asked the officials to strictly monitor the Vinayaka Chavithi festival arrangements following the COVID-19 rules. In the meanwhile, he advised the city residents to confine their festival celebrations to their houses only and not to come outside at street junctions to perform a pooja at street temples during the Vinayak Chavthi.

Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy said that police will not allow any huge religious rallies during the Vinayaka Chavithi festival days, all the youth festival committees of various areas have to follow this guideline as mandatory. He informed that especially police officials will be deputed to look into the Vinkaya Chavithi festival affairs and also give the permission to Utsav Committees.

In the meeting Commissioner, PS Girisha informed that the civic body is not going to make any arrangements at Vinayaka Sagar Tank for idols immersion on the occasion of the Vinayaka Chavithi festival. He said that on Vinayaka Chavithi day MCT will decentralise the sales of idols and festival materials widely across the city to prevent the mob gathering following the COVID-19 protocols.

In the meeting TVVUC convener Samanchi Srinivas, Naveen KumarReddy, Mangati Gopal Reddy, RC MuniKrishan and Gundala Gopinath have participated.