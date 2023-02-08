Commissioner expresses ire over delay in Srinivasa Setu flyover works

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anupama Anjali expressed her displeasure over the delay in completing Srinivasa Setu flyover works and dragging on beyond schedule.

The Commissioner along with senior officials including superintendent engineer Mohan on Tuesday inspected the flyover works from Renigunta road and also on Tiruchanur road in the city. She directed the officials of Afcons, the construction firm, to engage more workers to expedite the works for completion by March end. "First complete the works on Renigunta road linking the flyover at Ramanuja circle by February and later the Tiruchanur road work and

see that the flyover from Renigunta road to Tiruchanur road Mango market area is ready for opening to public by March end,"' she said. It may be noted here that the multi-crore flyover which was taken up to ease traffic congestion in the city by enabling the pilgrims

directly proceed to Alipiri to go to Tirumala through the flyover avoiding city traffic was originally scheduled to be completed in March 2021. But for various reasons including the Covid pandemic, change of government in the State, rains and delay in TTD releasing its share amount for the flyover project, the works are still dragging on.