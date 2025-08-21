Commissioner Mourya adopts 7 Bangaru Kutumbalu

Tirupati: The Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya adopted 7 children of Bangaru Kutumbalu (Golden Families) for upliftment under the government’s ambitious P4(Public-Private-People Partnership) initiative. The commissioner on Wednesday interacted with the families of 7 Bangaru Kutumbalu children and assured them that she will take the responsibility of providing education, health, financial support for self-employment and also a house to those who required.

Among the 7 children adopted by the Commissioner a child has no parents while 3 have no father. Another person said he has no livelihood to feed his family.

The commissioner promised him that she will arrange required financial support for a shop for livelihood. All the families profusely thanked the commissioner for her benevolent act. It may be noted here that the AP government led by Chief Minister Nara Chandra Babu Naidu launched the P4 initiative immediately after he came to power with an aim to achieve Zero poverty.

Under the initiative he wanted the 10% wealthy and well to adopt the families of the poor to bring them out of poverty.