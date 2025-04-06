Committed to keeting all promises: Minister Farooq

Nandyal: Minister for Law and Minority Welfare NMD Farooq said Dr Jagjivan Ram, who rose from poverty to serve as Deputy Prime Minister of India, rendered unforgettable services to the nation. He called upon everyone to walk in the path of the visionary leader during 118th birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram near RTC bus stand in Nandyal on Saturday.

Along with the Minister, district Collector G Rajakumari, MLC Isaac Basha, Municipal Chairperson Mabunnisa, Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, and leaders of various Dalit associations paid floral tributes to Jagjivan Ram’s statue.

Later, a commemorative meeting was held at Victoria Reading Room premises under the aegis of the Department of Social Welfare.

Minister Farooq emphasised the invaluable contributions of Jagjivan Ram as Deputy PM and highlighted his efforts to create a society free of discrimination through progressive laws. He remarked that Dr BR Ambedkar and Jagjivan Ram were not only leaders of Dalit community but of the entire nation. He announced plans to install a big statue at a central location and assured that all promises made to the people are being implemented in a phased manner. The Minister urged leaders of all communities to send proposals to the government to recommend Dr Jagjivan Ram for Bharat Ratna award.

Collector G Rajakumari praised Dr Jagjivan Ram’s commitment to national integrity, stating that he envisioned a nation beyond divides of caste, religion, and class. She lauded his role in India’s political history — from serving as the Deputy PM and Defence Minister during Indo-Pak war, to initiating transformative reforms as Minister for Agriculture during the Green Revolution, and later in Labour, Railways, and Transport Ministries. She underlined the relevance of his contributions, which continue to impact current policies, and encouraged students to pursue education with dedication to honor their parents and contribute to society.

Dalit leaders and SC/ST Vigilance Monitoring Committee members spoke at the event, recognizing the crucial role of great leaders like Dr. Jagjivan Ram in shaping inclusive welfare programs. They stressed the need to emulate such personalities for a progressive future.