Committee constituted to fix cinema ticket rates

Vijayawada: The State government has constituted a new committee to examine the issue and rationalise the admission of rates into cinema theatres in the State.

The new committee members are - The Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department is the chairman; the Principal Secretary to Government, Finance Department; Director and Ex-Officio Secretary, I & PR Department; Secretary to Government, Law Department and Vivek Kuchibotla, Film Producer are the members.

The Committee shall examine the matter in detail, taking into account the present position and legal issues, the submissions made to the government etc. Kumar Vishwajeet, Principal secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh issued the orders in this regard on Wednesday. The home department issued the orders. Earlier, the government had constituted a committee which had fixed the rates of theatres in various categories/ various classes.

But, the orders were challenged and writ petitions were filed in the AP High Court. After careful examination of existing cinema rates and demands made by the exhibitors and petitioners, the State government constituted a new committee to examine and rationalise the rates.