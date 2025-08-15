Complaint filed against SI over alleged misconduct towards tribal woman

Puttaparthi: A formal complaint has been lodged with the Superintendent of Police, Sri Sathya Sai District, seeking strict action against Patnam Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Rajasekhar for alleged misconduct towards a Scheduled Tribe (ST) woman.

According to the complaint, the incident came to light through a news clipping dated August 12 which reported that the SI had allegedly behaved rudely and insulted the woman during an official interaction. The complainant, former member of the AP State ST Commission Vaditya Shankar Naik, stated that such behavior from a responsible police officer is unacceptable and violates the dignity of the victim.

It was also alleged that the SI had been sent for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), which, the complainant argued, does not constitute adequate punishment as the officer continues to receive the same salary. He stressed that a thorough investigation and strict disciplinary action are necessary, not only to ensure justice but also to set an example for others in the force.

The complaint was supported by several tribal leaders, including LHPS State Vice President Ravi Naik, Girijana Praja Samakhya State Youth President Islavath Hanumanthu Naik, and Durga Prasad.