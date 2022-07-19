Complaints tracking system in Tirupati, too

Tirupati: TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy directed officials on Monday to implement the complaint tracking system in Tirupati as well for the benefit of the pilgrims who book rooms for accommodation in Vishnu Nivasam, Srinivasam and Govindarajaswami Choultries. The complaint tracking system helps to avoid any delay in solving problems faced by pilgrims, he said, adding that such a system is already functioning in Tirumala for better service of devotees.

During the Senior Officers' meeting at TTD Administrative Building on Monday evening, the EO instructed officials concerned to complete the ongoing works of the feed mixing plant at SV Goshala, Tirupati before December this year.

Among others, he asked the engineering officials to begin work on Sri Tarigonda Vengamamba Dhyana Mandiram in August. He also reviewed conducting Gopuja at all the TTD temples, including recently taken over ones and also interacted with GMR officials on the issue of the transfer of pilgrims luggage to Tirumala adopting the latest technology.

CVSO I Narasimha Kishore also made a power point presentation on the maintenance of luggage counters. TTD JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam and SVBC CEO Shanmugha Kumar were also present.