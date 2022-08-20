Complete 100-bed multi-specialty hospital by Dec-end: Buggana

Dhone (Nandyal): Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has instructed the contractors and site engineers to complete the ongoing construction works of 100-bedded multi-specialty hospital building by December-end. Buggana along with Chief Secretary of medical and health department Krishna Babu and APMSIDC Managing Director Muralidhar Reddy, Nandyal Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon on Saturday inspected the hospital progress works. Later speaking to media persons, Buggana said that the G+1 100 bedded strength multi-specialty hospital is being constructed in an extent of 4.73-acre land at a cost of Rs 29 crore.

Of the total cost, Rs 26 crore would be invested to construct the hospital in European design and the remaining Rs 3 crore would be utilised for the construction of compound wall and internal roads. The works are taking place at a rapid speed, he said and asked the site engineers to send proposals pertaining to rooftop technology that should withstand high temperatures after discussing with the architects. Krishna Babu and APMSIDC Managing Director Muralidhar Reddy also directed the concerned contractors and site engineers to send proposals pertaining to the construction of retaining wall. Later, the finance minister and chief secretary and Nandyal collector visited Bethamcherla and inspected the community health centre. The trio inspected the wards and labs. DCHS Dr Jaffrullah, bringing to the notice of finance minister, said that acute staff crunch was prevailed in the healthcare centre. He ordered the chief secretary to recruit adequate staff for the centre. KMV Project Limited senior engineer Rajender Reddy, contractor Maheshwar Reddy, APMSIDC superintending engineer Ramesh Reddy, deputy executive engineer Rajagoal Reddy and RDO Venkata Reddy were present.