Complete 15,000 houses by YEAR-END, Says Collector

Vijayawada (NTR District): District Collector S Dilli Rao has instructed officials to expedite the construction of houses in Jagananna Colonies and complete 15,000 houses by the end of December.

He discussed the progress of the housing activity in the district with the officers concerned through a Google conference from his office here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector instructed officials of Housing and MPDOs to complete the proposed works within 15 weeks to fulfill the people's own house dream.

He suggested fixing targets and executing works as per a plan.

Dilli Rao asked the officials to complete the construction of over 5,000 houses which are in various stages in Vijayawada, Tiruvuru, Kondapalli and Jaggayyapet municipality.

The Collector said that 3,500 houses in Vijayawada, 1400 houses in Kondapalli, 280 houses in Tiruvuru municipality, 380 houses of Nandigama, 188 houses of Jaggayyapeta should be completed by fixing weekly targets.

He also said that about 10,000 houses in 11 mandals which are in various stages like basement level, roof level and roof casting level should be completed.

The collector further suggested taking the help of local public representatives if they face any hardships while reaching targets.

He suggested preparing checklists for hastening the constructions. The Collector warned officials that they would departmental action if they are found to be inactive in achieving the targets.

Housing PD V Sridevi, EE Ravikanth, Vijayababu, Ramprasad, Malleswararao and others attended.