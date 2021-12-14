Complete 2 doses of vaccination by Jan: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to take necessary measures to complete vaccination process very soon.

During a review on Covid control measures and vaccination at camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to coordinate with Central government and ensure two doses of vaccination are completed to all the prescribed age groups by January. He also reviewed the progress of works related to construction of village and urban clinics and Nadu-Nedu works in government hospitals. He said the change due to Nadu-Nedu programme should be clearly visible and instructed the officials to display 'before-after' photos after completion of the Nadu-Nedu works.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the construction of new medical colleges create awareness among the people on Aarogyasri empanelled hospitals and a hoardings should be displayed in village secretariats in this regard. A special app is being developed for effective implementation of Aarogyasri services and added that the app will be used by Aargya Mitras, he added while agreeing to provide mobiles to them.

He instructed the officials to get regular reports on air, water and environmental conditions through the Village Clinics and take necessary measures. Village Clinics should be made referral points and ANMs in village secretariats should take up the responsibility till Village Clinics are made available.

The Chief Minister said cancer patients should receive super specialty services and directed the officials to setup three special cancer hospitals in three regions across the state so that patients need not to go to other locations for treatment. He said the treatment for cancer should be covered under Aarogyasri.

The Chief Minister has given nod to set up MIRI lab (used observe neural activities) in Visakhapatnam, MRI and CathLab in Kakinada, CathLab in Kurnool, Anaesthesia, Ophthalmology and ENT in Araku and Paderu at an estimated cost of Rs 37.03 crore.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to conduct programmes for prevention of anaemia through Village Clinics and Anganwadis and focus on the quality of medicines used for de-worming.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that Andhra Pradesh has stood first in the prevention of anaemia. They said the process of recruitment in health department would be completed by end of February.

He said maintaining national standards in providing infrastructure facilities and having adequate staff are two important aspects in hospitals so that people will have confidence and trust in services in government hospitals.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that RT-PCR tests are being conducted in airports in the wake of Omicron variant and said gene sequencing lab will be setup in a week and 32nd Fever Survey is being continued.

They said 23,457 oxygen concentrators, 27,311 D type cylinders are available in the state and added that 144 PSA plants will be available in government hospitals by December-end.