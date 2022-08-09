Complete arrangements for Roti festival: Ex-Minister Anil Kumar Yadav

Nellore: City and Rural legislators visited the Barashaheed Dargah on Monday to observe arrangements in connection with the Roti festival starting from Tuesday. Former minister and city MLA Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav said the festival was a symbol of communal harmony and the number of devotees participating in the festival was also increasing year by year.

He observed the arrangements along with Mayor P Sravanthi and Commissioner D Haritha on Monday and interacted with the media at Command Control. He said they had not organised the festival for the last two years due to Covid pandemic and now they are expecting a huge turnout of devotees from across Telugu states.

Anil said rural legislator Sridhar Reddy was making all arrangements for convenience of devotees and they were giving priority for sanitation, parking, safety for women, barricading, police vigil and cleanliness at the tank. There should be a perfect system for holy dip, where devotees exchange of rotis and offer prayers at Dargah premises and asked the officials to make fool-proof arrangements for devotees, said Anil.

Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy said everyone should take responsibility of serving the devotees who visit the Dargah for offering prayers. He also conducted a review with city corporators and Dargah Protection Committee Members along with state secretary K Giridhar Reddy. Giridhar Reddy suggested the corporators to divide the sectors and take responsibilities.