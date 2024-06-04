Complete Curfew Imposed in Jammalamadugu Amid Election Tensions and Security Concerns

Jammalamadugu (YSR District): A complete curfew has been imposed in Jammalamadugu, which is a problematic constituency, in the background of the counting going on in Kadapa, the district headquarters, in connection with the 2024 general elections.

All business establishments in the town have been voluntarily closed since morning. In view of the attack on the MLA candidate Sudhir Reddy on the polling day, strict security measures have been taken to prevent any untoward incident in the constituency. Roads were deserted since morning. New vehicles are not allowed in the town.

About 400 policemen have taken security measures. People are advised not to go out unnecessarily. The police officers say that they will show the power of the police who have transgressed the police rules whether it is the people or the leaders of the parties.