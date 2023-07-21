Complete electoral rolls revision by Jan 5 next year, says Collector

Anantapur: District Collector and Election Returning Officer M Gautami called upon officials to successfully complete electoral rolls revision error-free by January 5, 2024.

Holding a meeting with electoral officers and staff concerned on Thursday, she advised them enroll new voters by going on a door-to-door survey. She sought the cooperation of all political parties in the revision of electoral rolls.

The collector stated the state chief electoral officer wanted errors and irregularities-free electoral rolls. Training to all booth level officers has already been given for revision of electoral rolls.

The booth level officers are supposed to visit house-to-house for updating the rolls in the form of a special campaign from July 21 to August 21, 2023, after which inclusions and deletions will be done.

All political parties should appoint booth level agents and involve them in the revision programme so that no political party will have inhibitions on the revised electoral list.

A list of the booth level agents of all political parties should be submitted to the collector, she added. A final list will emerge after the house-to-house survey and effecting inclusions and deletions by October 17, 2023.

Objections if any will be called for during October 17 to November 30. Special camps will be organised during October 28-29 and November 18-19 at the booth level and all corrections should be made by December 26 so that a final list can be made available by January 5, 2024.

A review meet with political party representatives will be held every Wednesday to apprise them of the progress and to clear out suspicions on deletion of names from electoral list.