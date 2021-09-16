Complete Jagananna housing colonies by next April: Joint Collector S Venkateswar

Madanapalli (Chittoor District): In an effort to expedite the construction of housing works in Jagananna Colonies, Joint Collector (Housing) S Venkateswar inspected the progress of construction works along with Madanapalli sub-Collector M Jahnavi at 13, 14, 15, 24 layouts located in both Urban and Rural areas on Thursday.



When he was informed that half of the beneficiaries out of 155 in layout 15 in Urban areas were unable to start even their grounding works for houses due to bad condition of approach road, he directed the officials to complete the approach roads immediately to facilitate the beneficiaries to take up construction works.

As there was water and electricity problem at layout 15, Housing Department Executive Engineer Narsimhachari informed to JC that they have been supplying water by Panchayat tankers and they already had discussion with Electricity Department officials who promised to provide supply at the earliest. As the gravel cost has increased of late due to lot of demand, the JC assured the beneficiaries to reduce the cost of gravel after holding discussion with quarry owners.

He also directed the concerned tahsildars to discuss with quarry owners to make them agree to supply gravel for the price decided by the Collector. Speaking on the occasion, he said 1.80 lakh houses were sanctioned for the district in first phase of which 6 per cent i.e. 31, 000 houses are above the basement level.

He told that he has already directed the officials in the district to complete the construction works of all the sanctioned 1.80 lakh houses in the district by April next year.

As the 30,000 beneficiaries in the district have choose option 3, the government has to take up the grounding works of their houses after discussing with Maestries and contractors which will be done soon. He also directed the concerned officials to take steps to see that all the hoses would be completed by April 2022 in the district. Municipal Commissioner G Raghunatha Reddy, Housing Department Deputy Engineer Chandrasekhar, Surveyor Krishnamurthy, Revenue Inspector Reddeppa and Sachivalayam staff were present.