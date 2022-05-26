Complete Jagananna housing colonies speedily: Collector PS Girisha

Kalikiri(Annamayya district): Annamayya District Collector P S Girisha has directed the officials to pay special attention on Jagananna Housing Colonies(JHCs) and complete them in a time bound manner.

The collector has made surprise inspections at 1,2,3 JHCs layouts in Kothapalle village of Kalikiri mandal on Wednesday. On the occasion, he interacted with the beneficiaries over availability of water, steel, sand, cement and basic needs for the purpose.

Several beneficiaries complained to collector over scarcity of water and unavailability of sand.

Responding to their pleas, the collector directed the Kalikiri Tahsildar Ramani to initiate steps for proper supply of water through tankers.

He also directed her to ensure immediate payment of bills for completed structures at various stages. Housing officials informed the collector that 704 houses were sanctioned for Kothapalle village and they were at various stages of construction.

Kalikiri ZPTC Padmaja Lokavardhan, MP DO Venkateswarlu, Housing AE Ramanaiah and Kothapalle Sarpanch Pratap Kumar Reddy were present.