Complete land takeover for port in a week, officials told

Krishna district Collector P Ranjith Basha conducting a review meeting in Machilipatnam on Monday
Krishna district Collector P Ranjith Basha conducting a review meeting in Machilipatnam on Monday

Highlights

Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha ordered the officials concerned to complete the first phase of land acquisition of Machilipatnam port within one week and asked them to submit map designs related to lands by January 10

Vijayawada: Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha ordered the officials concerned to complete the first phase of land acquisition of Machilipatnam port within one week and asked them to submit map designs related to lands by January 10.

He conducted a review meeting with the officials of concerned departments on land acquisition at the Collectorate in Machilipatnam on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that as per the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board orders, around 3,400 acres need to be acquired for constructing the port in three phases. In the first phase, about 1,730.32 acres of land boundaries were identified and an advanced position was submitted to the court, he informed.

Ranjith Basha also asked the officers to estimate the land compensation to be paid for the government and private lands.

Joint Collector Aparajitha Singh, DRO M Venkateswarlu, MUDA Vice-Chairman Narayana Reddy, Maritime Board director Vidya Sankar and others participated the meeting.

