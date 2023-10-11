Complete pending building works on war-footing: ZP chief Anam Arunamma

Nellore: The Zilla Parishad Standing Committee meeting, held here on Tuesday, has stressed the need for completing the pending works related to various departments on a war footing in the district. The meeting, headed by ZP Chairman Anam Arunamma, also decided to make people aware about the various developmental works being implemented by the government.

The meeting reviewed the progress of works related to Navaratnalu houses for all poor, Panchayat Raj, Irrigation, APSPDCL, Agriculture, Education, Women& Child Development, etc directed the officials to ensure complete pending works.

Housing Project Director Nagaraju has detailed that as many as 7,134 houses, against the sanctioned 54,034, were completed and 2,129 are under progress.

He explained that buildings of 322 village secretariats, 221 Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs), 132 health centres, 7 Bulk Milk Collection Units were completed all over the district.

Related to Panchayath Raj department, as many as 1,044 CC roads against the sanctioned 2,735 were completed and 509 works under progress. ZP Chairman Anam Arunamma said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is very particular over uplifting the living standards of rural poor. At the same time, it is the responsibility of the officials concerned to act according to the wishes of the government.

MLC P Chandrasekhar Reddy, ZP CEO Bhupathi Chiranjeevi, Agriculture JD Sudhakar Raju and others were present.