Complete pending works at IIT, IISER by Dec-end: Collector Venkataramana Reddy

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy directed the officials to ensure the completion of all pending works in IIT and IISER by December end.

He held a review meeting on the progress of the works at these institutions with officials and heads of institutions at the Collectorate on Tuesday and said that the officials should facilitate in completing the works within stipulated time.

The rural water supply department should complete the water pipeline works for both the institutes and summer storage tank works. Estimates have to be prepared for providing uninterrupted power supply at these institutes immediately and works should be completed before December end. Street lighting has to be provided from Yerpedu to Institutions' premises. Srikalahasti RDO has to concentrate on resolving the pending court issues regarding the land disputes. TUDA secretary has to clear the pending approvals under its purview. Fire services department has to issue no objection certificate to both the institutes.

APSRTC has to provide request stop, bus shelter and operate buses as per the requirement of IIT and IISER. All officials should work in coordination and complete the works within the deadline.

DRO M Srinivasa Rao, Srikalahasti RDO Rama Rao, IIT Director Prof K Satyanarayana, Registrar Prasad, IISER Executive Engineer Srujan, Assistant Registrar Ch V Deepak, TUDA secretary S Lakshmi, District public transport officer T Changal Reddy and other officials attended the meeting.