Complete Podalakur road works on war footing: MLA
Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy urged officials to ensure completion of works of the development of Podalakur road in his constituency under war foot manner.
Along with Municipal Commissioner Surya Teja, he held a review meeting with R&B and town planning officials at Municipal Corporation office on Tuesday.
The MLA said that the coalition government headed by CM N Chandrababu Naidu is giving top priority for development of all constituencies by sanctioning funds liberally. At the same time, it is the responsibility of the officials to complete the works by maintaining quality in a time bound manner, he stated.
MLA Kotamreddy lauded Commissioner Surya Teja of his initiative over Podalakur road development works.
Commissioner Surya Teja ordered the officials take the responsibility while discharging duties, otherwise there is danger of misusing the funds for proposed works.