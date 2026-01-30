Comprehensive eye trauma workshop held

Visakhapatnam: About 30 residents, fellows and practitioners from across Andhra Pradesh took part in the eye trauma workshop organised in the city. The two-day academic programme brought together national and international faculty, who shared their expertise on the entire spectrum of ocular and orbital-facial trauma, ranging from initial assessment and emergency management to advanced surgical reconstruction and rehabilitation.

The workshop organised by LV Prasad Eye Institute featured case-based discussions, evidence-based lectures and interactive sessions covering corneal, retinal, oculoplastic and neuro-ophthalmic trauma.