Comprehensive resurvey begins in ASR dist

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): District Collector Sumeet Kumar started the comprehensive land resurvey programme across Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Monday. He discussed with land survey agencies at the Collector office and inspected the DGPS (Differential Global Positioning System) machinery. The survey organisers have explained to the Collector that DGPS devices are useful for surveying in areas where network facilities are not available.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Sumeet said that a re-survey will be conducted in 2,969 revenue villages in 11 mandals under Paderu Revenue Division and in 308 villages under Rampachodavaram division. Geocon survey organisation conducts survey in Paderu, Pedabayalu, and Munchingiputtu mandals. Silver Line Techno Solutions will conduct survey in Hukumpeta, Dumbriguda mandals, while Geomatics will survey in Chintapalli, G Madugula, GK Veedhi mandals. Planet Geotech will conduct survey in Anantagiri, Arakuloya and Koyyuru mandals.

The Collector said the Naveen Survey Company will conduct a survey in Addateegala, Gangavaram, Maredumilli, Rajavommangi and Rampachodavaram mandals within Rampachodavaram. He ordered mandal surveyors, panchayat secretaries and VROs to cooperate with the survey organisations.

Survey Assistant Director Y Mohana Rao and representatives of survey companies P Krishna Prasad and Naveen participated in the meeting.