Concentrate on people’s problems: Kotamreddy

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has urged the party functionaries to concentrate over addressing the problems being faced by the people in the constituency.

Addressing a meeting with the newly elected party division presidents, Cluster in-charges, and important leaders organised at his party office in the city on Thursday, MLA has urged the leader to

locate problems as they would be addressed at once in a transparent manner. Saying that people of Nellore rural constituency have elected him three times as MLA only because he was always available to attend to their problems and addressed them irrespective of political parties. He expressed that coming days will be more crucial as the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is keen on sanctioning more developmental works for Nellore rural constituency in the interest of people. He said that and at the same to party functionaries also work together according to the wishes of CBN.

Nellore Rural in-charge Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, and party leaders in various designations were also present.