Just In
Concerns grow over impact of rampant sand mining on rivers
Srikakulam: Illegal and indiscriminate sand mining in Amudalavalasa Assembly constituency at different ramps in Nagavali river is inflicting damage on roads posing threat to public safety besides leading to traffic problems on main roads.
With the alleged support of officials concerned as well as political leaders, the sand mafia is reportedly digging deep into the river bed using earth movers round-the-clock without any concern for the environmental impact and fate of the river.
In 2010,National Green Tribunal issued certain guidelines on mining activities in rivers, sea coast and other water bodies. But no officer of any departments concerned like mines and geology or revenue have raised objection to illegal sand mining so far in the district citing National Green Tribunal guidelines.
Several environmental experts and retired officers of the irrigation departments expressed serious concern over rampant sand mining as it will lead to change in river course and weakening of bunds, affecting source of drinking water and irrigation projects in the district.