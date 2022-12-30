Concerns rise over possible 4th wave

Kakinada: The sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases and the Central government's warning regarding the rise of the cases have made the people of Godavari region panic of a possible fourth wave.

Recently, the Union Health Ministry had issued a warning stating that January will be crucial due to surge in Covid cases. People noted that Covid-19 cases may increase in January due to New Year celebrations and Sankranti festival.

According to Medical and Health department officials, all viral infections of respiratory system can affect other systems, including central nervous system.

Particularly, those recovered from Covid -19 require long-term mental health support as rates of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder are higher among them.

As per directions of the Union Health Ministry, the AP government has asked the Medical and Health department officials to increase corona tests.

They were told to send the samples to genome sequencing laboratory in Vijayawada if they find any symptoms in patients. As a precautionary measure, facilities at Kakinada Government General Hospital (KGGH) were assessed as per the guidelines from both Central and State governments.

Speaking with The Hans India, Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr D Hemalatha Devi cautioned people to observe all norms pertaining to prevent Covid as the new variant of Omicron B7 would spread quickly. She warned that this variant would directly affect lungs. She informed that Covaxin and Covishield vaccines are very powerful and effective in combating Covid-19 cases in India, whereas Chinese vaccines are ineffective.

The Superintendent said that a special ward for Covid-19 cases has been earmarked for bestowing full attention on Covid patients. She said that they conducted a trial run with the existing oxygen plants in GGH. A 1,000 litres oxygen plant is accessible and available for immediate utilisation. Remaining two plants are not functioning due technical reasons.

Dr Hemalatha Devi said that 200 anaesthesia, general medicine and paramedical staff were also allotted to tackle the new Omicron variant B7. She stated that 50 ventilator beds, 400 oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders are available in the hospital. She exhorted the people that they should strictly adhere to Covid norms, thereby avoiding the possibility of contracting Covid-19.