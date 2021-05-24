Concoction production to resume after Ayush, ICMR reports: MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: Sarvepalli legislator Kakani Govardhan Reddy said Bonigi Anandaiah would resume production of his concoction consisting of different natural herbs as per the guidelines of the State government.

He addressed the media in the city along with Anandaiah on Sunday and said the government would prepare an action plan on distribution and production of the medicine after studying the reports of Ayush. He said the ICMR team is visiting Krishnapatnam on Monday.

He lamented over comments against the medicine in a section of media creating unnecessary apprehensions among the people and said Chief Minister has been paying special attention to the issue after he came to know about positive results. He said the government is of the opinion that there would be no side-effects because of the concoction.

He said the medicine would save the lives of people at a time when the pandemic is playing havoc with the human race. The MLA said the first person to welcome this would be Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Chief Minister is also planning for options such as decentralisation of distribution to prevent overcrowding and other delays, he explained.

Govardhan Reddy took strong objection against false propaganda in social media on the arrest of Bongi Anandaiah, the man behind the medicine, and his team. Govardhan Reddy said he has been observing Anandaiah for a long time and knew that he has immense knowledge in Ayurveda.

Anandaiah, who was also present at the media conference, thanked Govardhan Reddy for extending support to his preparations. He said he would follow the directions of the legislator and the government for smooth distribution of the concoction on getting the approval.